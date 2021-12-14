Made in Chelsea star buys house in Jersey

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams, pictured at the 2018 Pride of Britain Awards, have announced that they have added a Jersey home to their houses in London and County Dublin Picture: Steve Vas/Featureflash (32246213)

The former Made in Chelsea star has confirmed the transaction, adding to two other houses he and his wife, Vogue Williams, own in London and County Dublin.

The couple announced the news on their podcast, prompting national headlines.

Mr Matthews said that he thought the Island was ‘incredibly beautiful’ and their ‘kids will love it’.

He said: ‘For you listeners out there we have completed in Jersey.

‘We now have a piece of property in Jersey.

‘Another string to the bow. I’m over here at the minute just having a bunch of conversations with lovely people in Jersey.

‘The house is empty, all the old furniture is gone, the opportunity is endless. I legitimately love it.’

He added: ‘I’m walking around and there’s all this kind of excitement in my heart that we’ll have [homes in] both London and Howth [in County Dublin] and this place as well now.

‘I’m envisioning a bit of croquet on the lawn.’

Ms Williams was cooler with her enthusiasm for the Island, making it clear that her preference was for the couple’s home in her native Ireland, saying ‘Jersey is more your thing’ to Mr Matthews.

However, the news did not sit well with former Housing Minister Sam Mézec. Shortly after the announcement, the Senator tweeted: ‘Welcome any C-list celebrity to buy up homes here to leave empty most of the time, but let’s not even consider building more homes for ordinary Islanders on land we own with a developer we own.