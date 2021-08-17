Jersey Post suspends delivery of anti-vax newspaper

The anti-vaccination newspaper has been delivered to some Island homes

The publication features stories about how the British public were allegedly ‘not being informed’ and claimed that medical research was ‘corrupt’.

It also included articles about the recent Jersey Freedom Rally and the ‘nazification’ of the NHS.

A Jersey Post spokesperson said although the company had suspended delivery of the publication, there may still be copies in circulation via other sources.

Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham said the leaflet was ‘concerning’ and encouraged Islanders to only check reliable places for information around the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said: ‘It is concerning to hear that a publication with potential misinformation is in circulation in the Island. While I have not had the opportunity to review the publication in question, I will be working with officers to review the content. As ever, I would strongly urge Islanders to ensure that their information about Covid-19 comes from trusted, evidence-based, verified sources.