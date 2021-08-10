Pride celebrations will be held online

The planned celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19 Picture:DAVID FERGUSON.

On Saturday 21 August, a six-hour live concert will be streamed across social media from 3pm until 9pm, which Islanders will be able to watch for free. Local bands taking part include Inside Job, Brick House and Siren.

Guernsey will be able to hold an in-person event, parts of which will be live-streamed for Islanders.

Organisers have also announced that 2,000 free Pride party packs will be available for Islanders to collect ahead of the virtual events. These will be filled with goodies to help make home celebrations more colourful.

Christian May, Pride director, said he was excited that the organisation was to continue to bring Pride to Islanders this year.

He said: ‘We are delighted that we are still able to offer our Island community the opportunity to celebrate Pride, and to reflect on the challenges faced by the LGBTQ community worldwide.

‘While this isn’t the parade and physical celebrations we’d hoped for, we are delighted that so many talented Islanders are taking part. I am especially grateful to our sponsors, particularly our lead sponsor, the Channel Islands Co-operative Society, and Mourant, who are sponsoring our Pride packs.’