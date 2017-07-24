Crash driver closed his eyes 'because he was tired'

A 68-YEAR-OLD man has been fined £700 after closing his eyes ‘for a split second’ because he was tried – and crashing into two cars.

Pierre Lebegue, of Queen’s Road, admitted driving without due care and attention on La Neuve Route in St Brelade on 11 May.

Centenier David Webber said that the crash happened alongside the roadside parking bays on the road near La Haule Manor Hotel shortly after midday.

The court heard that police received a call from the defendant saying he had hit two stationary vehicles.

The defendant’s vehicle was at an angle on the eastbound carriageway and there was damage to the front wheel arch and the front bumper. The car’s airbag had also deployed.

Mr Webber said that the collision caused the vehicles to shunt into each other and that one of the cars had a large dent in the side.

Advocate Adam Harrison, defending, said his client was a first offender who was a former minibus driver and who had held a driving licence for more than 50 years.

The defendant said the accident happened as he felt a sudden bout of tiredness.

‘I was coming from a piano lesson and I was feeling tired, as I was overcome by the heat in the car. I was looking for an empty space to stop and I must have closed my eyes for a split second,’ he said.