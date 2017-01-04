Wednesday, January 4, 2017
JEP Extra
BiSi
Digital Editions
Local Businesses
Jobs
Property
Motoring
►More from the JEP
Home
News
Business
Weather
Sport
Picture Jersey
Travel
Pictures & Video
Wine Club
Competitions
<
>
News:
BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News:
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News:
Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images:
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News:
Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News:
Chocolate Santas recalled
News:
All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
Weather
full report
Today's Weather
High
9°
Low
3°
Week Ahead
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
Mon
Full Weather Report
Take it or lose it, Rue des Prés vehicle owners warned
Last updated: January 4 at 17:00
States spend £3k on limousine hire
Last updated: January 4 at 15:00
States flight cost controversy civil servant resigns
Last updated: January 4 at 14:00
Top-level meetings over the cost of gas called for
Last updated: January 4 at 13:00
Cricket: Jenner joins Cape Town CC
Last updated: January 4 at 12:58
Man on bail over alleged town toilets sex assault
Last updated: January 4 at 11:00
Islander made OBE for work with charity
Last updated: January 4 at 09:00
Gotland 2017: Track team on their marks
Last updated: January 4 at 08:50
Bid to open up election eligibility
Last updated: January 4 at 08:00
Warmer in than out?
Last updated: January 4 at 07:00
New disciplinary code for senior police officers
Last updated: Yesterday at 19:00
Put the miles in to help the Little Miracles charity
Last updated: Yesterday at 17:00
St John Ambulance stalwart ‘honoured’ to be made MBE
Last updated: Yesterday at 15:00
BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
Last updated: Yesterday at 14:30
Warning to keep away from abandoned sites
Last updated: Yesterday at 14:00
Rugby: Cup trip a chance to galvanise Reds - Freeman
Last updated: Yesterday at 13:20
How Jersey may look if sea temperatures rise by 4°C
Last updated: Yesterday at 13:00
Porridge on the birthday menu for not-so-baby bear
Last updated: Yesterday at 11:00
States have duty to minimise harm from lottery gambling
Last updated: Yesterday at 09:00
New year, new arrivals
Last updated: Yesterday at 07:00