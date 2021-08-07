FA Cup: Jersey Bulls make history with ten goals at Springfield

By Jason FoxFootballPublished:

JERSEY BULLS marked their Emirates FA Cup debut with a club-record victory at Springfield.

Jersey Bulls beat Horsham YMCA 10-1 in the extra-preliminary round of the 2021/22 Emirates FA Cup
Jersey Bulls beat Horsham YMCA 10-1 in the extra-preliminary round of the 2021/22 Emirates FA Cup

The Islanders beat visitors Horsham YMCA 10-1 in their extra-preliminary round fixture on Saturday afternoon, with Lorne Bickley and Sol Solomon both bagging hat-tricks in front of a crowd approaching 1,000.

Kieran Lester, Jay Giles, Adam Trotter and Luca Margaroli also found the net as Bulls scored more than seven goals in a single game for the first time in their history.

Gary Freeman’s men will meet Newhaven FC in the next round of qualifiers – the preliminary round – on Saturday 21 August, after their 6-1 triumph over Camberley Town.

Newhaven play in the Southern Combination Premier Division – the same league as Horsham.

Full report and reaction in Monday’s JEP.

Football
Sport
News
Jason Fox

By Jason Fox

@jepsport

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News