FA Cup: Jersey Bulls make history with ten goals at Springfield

Jersey Bulls beat Horsham YMCA 10-1 in the extra-preliminary round of the 2021/22 Emirates FA Cup

The Islanders beat visitors Horsham YMCA 10-1 in their extra-preliminary round fixture on Saturday afternoon, with Lorne Bickley and Sol Solomon both bagging hat-tricks in front of a crowd approaching 1,000.

Kieran Lester, Jay Giles, Adam Trotter and Luca Margaroli also found the net as Bulls scored more than seven goals in a single game for the first time in their history.

Gary Freeman’s men will meet Newhaven FC in the next round of qualifiers – the preliminary round – on Saturday 21 August, after their 6-1 triumph over Camberley Town.

Newhaven play in the Southern Combination Premier Division – the same league as Horsham.