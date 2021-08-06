Jersey Bulls primed for FA Cup debut

The road to Wembley begins in the FA Cup tomorrow afternoon, with Jersey Bulls hosting the most southerly tie in the tournament’s history at Springfield

The Island club are set to host Southern Counties Premier side Horsham YMCA for a landmark tie at Springfield on Saturday. It will become the most southerly FA Cup fixture ever played in the tournament’s 150-year history.

The extra-preliminary round represents the first hurdle on the road to Wembley for 360 clubs in tiers eight to ten of English football – and the first of six qualifying stages before Football League teams join the competition in the first round proper.

‘We all dream about the FA Cup,’ said Freeman.

‘Our dream to begin with is to go two or three rounds at least, although I’m sure the opposition will have something to say on that.

‘No one wants to say anything but maybe this is the reason why training has been so focused over the last few weeks. We’ve had six weeks of training three times a week but not once has anyone thought it’s a chore. All the players have worked really hard, possibly because they know what’s coming up this weekend. There is a sense of it all building now and it’s our first home game in 18 months, with a home crowd as well.

‘It will be a bit of an occasion for everyone.’

The capacity at Springfield has been reduced to a total of 975 – 50% of the maximum permitted for Bulls’ football – due to Covid regulations. Over 800 tickets had already been sold on Thursday, with the main stand sold out.

Freeman has named a provisional squad of 20 for the tie, which will be cut to 18 before kick-off. FA Cup qualifying rounds permit seven substitutes, although only three can be used.

Horsham lost 5-3 to Dorking Wanderers Reserves in pre-season – a side twice beaten by Bulls in 2019 – although they did earn a 3-3 draw with Isthmian League side Three Bridges last month.