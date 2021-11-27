New Covid variant: Travel restrictions

Anyone arriving in Jersey from red-listed countries now faces a mandatory ten days’ isolation

South Africa and five neighbouring countries – Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia – were added yesterday afternoon to the UK’s red list, which is also used by Jersey in classifying the risk level of incoming passengers.

The move followed the identification of B.1.1.529, described by the UK Health Security Agency as the most worrying variant it has seen.

Anyone arriving in Jersey from red-listed countries now faces a mandatory ten days’ isolation, with PCR tests on arrival and on days five and ten. Anyone arriving in Jersey before yesterday having spent time in any of the six countries since 12 November must call the Covid Helpline on 0800 735 5566 and take two PCR tests over a five-day period.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré said: ‘There is a strong South African community in Jersey and I am aware of families who are planning to travel to the affected countries to visit family and friends over the Christmas period.

‘I would like to extend my sympathies to the families who have been required to change their travel plans unexpectedly.’

Senator Le Fondré said ministers were receiving regular updates from Health and the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell in order to keep abreast of the emerging variant and to consider any changes to the Island’s Safer Travel Policy. Analysis of positive PCR tests would help provide surveillance on any potential variants, he added.

From 4am tomorrow, passengers arriving in the UK who have recently visited any of the red-list countries will be required to stay in a quarantine hotel in the UK for ten days, at their own expense. This includes passengers who are travelling onwards to Jersey, with those who complete their quarantine in the UK then being treated as standard arrivals on arrival in Jersey. They should pre-register in the normal way.