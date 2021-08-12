easyJet sorry for problems in Edinburgh

Having the QR code prior to arriving in Jersey reduces the time needed for testing

One of the passengers, Iain Barclay, said that he and his wife, along with ‘several other Jersey residents’, were stopped from boarding their flight home as they had not yet completed the Safer Travel Form needed to enter the Island.

However, the document – which all inbound travellers aged 11 and over must complete as part of the Covid-19 testing procedures – can be filled out on arrival.

An easyJet spokesperson said: ‘We are very sorry that these customers were incorrectly denied boarding on their flight from Edinburgh to Jersey. This was due to a misunderstanding at the gate of the travel documentation checks required for travel to Jersey.

‘We are in touch with the customers to apologise for the error and to reimburse them in full for their alternative travel expenses. We have also reviewed the relevant travel document requirements with our ground handling provider at Edinburgh Airport to ensure this does not occur in future.’

Mr Barclay said he spent nearly £400 on taxi fares and a new flight for himself, his wife, and an elderly Islander with a heart condition who was also denied boarding.

He said: ‘I am pleased that this isn’t going to happen to other people and I am glad that it is being sorted – easyJet are a good company but on this occasion the rules were misinterpreted.

‘The Jersey system works and we are controlling our borders.’

Although the form can be completed on arrival, doing so causes delays in the testing process.

A government spokesperson said: ‘Completing the form prior to arrival means travellers receive a QR code, which they show when they reach the testing area, and can then proceed straight to testing.