Dive centre backs building plans for Bouley Bay hotel

Bouley Bay Dive Centre owner Toyah Tomkins outside the Water’s Edge Hotel, which could be redeveloped to become a luxury seaside home Picture: ROB CURRIE

Toyah Tomkins, who runs the Bouley Bay Dive Centre, said: ‘An understanding has been reached between the dive centre and the new owner which will secure the future of the centre at Bouley Bay.’

Plans have been put forward to build an eight-bedroom luxury house in the bay on the site of the derelict Water’s Edge Hotel.

After meeting the prospective owners, Ms Tomkins said: ‘From these discussions it is very clear that the new owner is committed to ensuring the continued operation of all the activities the centre operates, thereby providing security to not just myself, the business and the current users of the centre, but, in fact, the community as a whole.

‘On the basis of how we have engaged so far, I believe the relationship between the centre and the new owner will grow and this can only benefit the area as a whole, residents of Jersey and visitors to the Island.

‘I am very pleased with the commitment the prospective new owner has demonstrated.’

The dive centre has operated from Bouley Bay for more than 70 years.