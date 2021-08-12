Airport drive-through test site closes as demand falls

Busier times: Queues built up as people used the Airport drive-through site in November last year Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

Islanders identified as direct contacts, or who are suffering with symptoms, will instead receive a PCR test at the Elizabeth Harbour testing centre.

The Airport testing site opened in May 2020, three months after Jersey went into lockdown.

With Covid-19 cases plummeting in recent weeks, and currently standing at 505, it is no longer considered viable to operate two facilities.

Both testing sites were busy in July when the number of known active cases increased to more than 3,000. However, the government has said that, due to the continued uptake of vaccinations, transmission rates have slowed and there is less demand for testing.

The travel policy was also relaxed, with those fully vaccinated or travelling from a green zone no longer required to have follow-up PCR tests. Only people arriving from countries on England’s ‘red’ list now need tests on days five and ten, as well as on arrival. They also need to isolate until a clear test result on day ten.

A government spokesperson said: ‘We continually review our testing programme to ensure it is fit for purpose. Due to recent policy changes, demand for testing at our drive-through has reduced.

‘These policy changes include, for example, the rollout of lateral flow tests to businesses, and for direct contacts in households, emergency services, critical infrastructure and care sector.

‘Because of the reduced demand, we will shortly be offering all drive-through and “walk-to” test appointments at the Harbour testing site.’