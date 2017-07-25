Dog 'dies after being poisoned on walk'

PET owners are being urged to be vigilant after a dog is believed to have died after allegedly eating poison on a walk.

The Jersey Dog Forum Facebook group has been informed that a dog recently died after being walked in the Les Creux and Beauport area.

The administrator of the page has since notified the Environment Department.

In March a dog was left seriously ill after allegedly eating poison in the Beauport area.

In a statement, the Environment Department said: ‘The Department of the Environment is aware of concerns expressed on social media in relation to the possible poisoning of a dog at Beauport/Les Creux.

‘If Islanders have concerns about the health of their dog, they should report this to their vet in the first instance.

‘If the dog owner or vet thinks the cause of the animal’s ill health is suspicious, they should report this to the police for further investigation.

‘If the police consider an offence may have been committed, they will investigate further and liaise with the relevant authorities as necessary.

‘If people are concerned, they should keep their dogs under close control or on a lead.’