Bulls knocked out of FA Vase

Sol Solomon did put the Bulls in front on the stroke of half-time with a free-kick on the edge of the Fareham penalty area.

However, Calum Benfield equalised against the run of play in the second half and Bulls failed to add a second in the remainder of the 90 minutes, meaning the game had to be settled by penalties.

Despite Fareham's Ethan Jones missing their opening penalty, Bulls could not take advantage. First Jake Prince hit the post and then a poor penalty from substitute Calvin Weir consigned Bulls to a heartbreaking defeat.