Bulls knocked out of FA Vase

By Paul LeesSportPublished:

JERSEY BULLS have been dumped out of the FA Vase in the first round after losing on penalties to Fareham Town.

Sol Solomon did put the Bulls in front on the stroke of half-time with a free-kick on the edge of the Fareham penalty area.

However, Calum Benfield equalised against the run of play in the second half and Bulls failed to add a second in the remainder of the 90 minutes, meaning the game had to be settled by penalties.

Despite Fareham's Ethan Jones missing their opening penalty, Bulls could not take advantage. First Jake Prince hit the post and then a poor penalty from substitute Calvin Weir consigned Bulls to a heartbreaking defeat.

Full report in JEP on Monday.

Sport
Football
Paul Lees

By Paul Lees

Sports reporter@jepsport

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News