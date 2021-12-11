Government’s latest chief executive to take up role early next year

By Ed TaylorNewsPublished:

JERSEY’S new government chief executive will take up her position in February next year, it has been revealed.

Suzanne Wylie, the first female Chief Executive of Belfast City Council, will take up the role as chief executive of Jersey's government in February 2022. Picture supplied by Government of Jersey. (32227247)
Suzanne Wylie, the first female Chief Executive of Belfast City Council, will take up the role as chief executive of Jersey's government in February 2022. Picture supplied by Government of Jersey. (32227247)

Suzanne Wylie, who currently heads up Belfast City Council, is due to move to the Island next month.

Her predecessor, Paul Martin – who carried out the role on a temporary basis following the resignation of Charlie Parker – is due to move to London to take on the role of interim chief executive at the Borough of Ealing.

He is due to leave the Island in February but will remain available to the government throughout the month. He will not be receiving any ‘exit or termination payment’, according to the government.

In a statement, Mr Martin said: ‘I have loved my time in Jersey and would like to thank everyone I have worked with for the opportunity to serve the Island as interim chief executive. I’ve made many new friends and colleagues with whom I will keep in touch in the months and years ahead.

‘I’m pleased to now have the opportunity to help Ealing council over the coming months and aim to move the council forward in partnership with elected members.’

News
Ed Taylor

By Ed Taylor

Journalist@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News