Two politicians to fight quarry extension

Senator Kristina Moore's amendment has been backed by a number of other politicians based in the area.

Proposals to expand the site into the neighbouring Field MY 966 were set out in the draft document, prompting Senator Kristina Moore to lodge an amendment opposing the move that has been backed by a number of other politicians based in the area.

Last week Senator Moore visited the quarry with an inspection team ahead of her planned submission during the Examination in Public. Among those supporting the Senator are St Peter Constable Richard Vibert, who said that he intended to voice his concerns about the proposal during a Bridging Island Plan Examination in Public hearing on 1 December.

‘Clearly there will be an impact on parishioners, the majority of whom are St Peter residents, as it expands. I know there are some homes which are already affected by being close to the quarry,’ he said.

‘There will be more issues as it progresses that will affect residents and possibly the Greenhills Hotel. I will be attending the hearing and opposing the plans.’

Mr Vibert said that it had come as a big surprise that the Council of Ministers had decided to move to extend the quarry.

‘Jersey Water had talked about turning it into a reservoir but from what I’ve heard it would be pretty hard to do because it is basically a hole in the ground and you would have to cover it all in concrete,’ he said.

‘There had also been talk of turning it into recycling centre. So, it came as real surprise to us when we heard that the life of the quarry could be extended by 30 to 40 years.

‘I will be making my views known during the hearing on 1 December.’

The Bridging Island Plan backs Granite Products, which owns La Gigoulande Quarry, expanding into Field MY 366 to extend its reserves of rock from around seven years to over 30.