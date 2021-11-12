Plan for 153 homes at South Hill is registered

The site of the former Planning Offices at South Hill Picture: JON GUEGAN. (32045755)

Proposals, which were unveiled by the States of Jersey Development Company and architect firm FCBStudios earlier this year, include a number of one-, two- and three-bed low-energy’, ‘sustainable’ units, a 15% minimum provision for affordable housing, as well as a redesign of the nearby children’s playground, a courtyard and a new public café.

The plan includes 70 one-bed units, 56 two-bed units and 27 three-bed units.

As part of the plans, there would be 140 parking spaces for cars and 290 for bicycles. JDC has appointed landscape specialists Gillespies to improve pedestrian and cycle connectivity.

Earlier this year, Senator Sam Mézec successfully lodged a proposition calling for the government to ‘maximise’ the proportion of homes deemed ‘affordable’ in the planned development at South Hill.

He went on to accuse the government of ‘squandering’ an opportunity to help ease the housing crisis after learning that only 23 of the 153 eco-friendly houses would be affordable.

Last month, he lodged a proposition asking that the new target for affordable homes for the development be at least 30%. He has also lodged an amendment to his own proposition, which would give the States Assembly the opportunity to vote for a more ‘ambitious’ minimum target of 50%. He has said the target of 15% was ‘grossly inadequate’.