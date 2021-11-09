Hotels to be demolished

The Revere Hotel will also be demolished in order to build flats Picture: JON GUEGAN (32016109)

Dandara has been given the go-ahead for the project on land containing the Stafford and Revere hotels in Kensington Place.

The approval came within days of the businesses closing their doors to visitors for the final time, with both buildings now set to be demolished.

In granting the application for the development of 72 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom units, the Planning Department introduced a series of conditions.

Dandara has committed to fund a range of improvements to the infrastructure of the area, including £143,000 for a cycleway, £43,000 towards sewerage works, £20,000 on road improvements and £11,500 for a bus stop.

The applicant also agreed to a number of amendments to the scheme to incorporate additional car and bike parking, as well as charging points for electric vehicles and bicycles. Residents of the new apartments will have membership to a car club providing access to electric vehicles, with subscription costs for three years met by Dandara.

The planning approval marks the latest chapter for the site, which initially formed part of a 2017 application for the expansion of General Hospital.

The land looked set to be acquired by the government, but the hospital plan was turned down, including the rejection of a revised application, before the States Assembly voted to abandon the plans and selected Overdale as the preferred option for the project.

Although concern was expressed by the Economic Development Department during the consultation phase regarding the loss of 128 hotel bedrooms, the impact assessment by the Planning Department stated that there was ‘no policy in the adopted development plan to prevent the loss of hotels’.

The planning permission requires Dandara to start the development before November 2024.