Electronic patient records system being introduced

Health Minister Richard Renouf confirmed earlier this month that a number of paper files at the Hospital went missing in August

The new system will replace the one currently used within the Health and Community Services (HCS) Department, which currently relies on paper files.

It will allow medical records to be retrieved and consulted by patients and healthcare providers more efficiently, according to the government.

A number of paper files at the Hospital went missing in August, the Health Minister confirmed earlier this month. Deputy Richard Renouf blamed staff shortages for the mishap, when questioned by Deputy Kirsten Morel at a States sitting.

The Government Plan allocated £9.4 million to HCS for the digitalisation project. It is being carried out by IMS MAXIMS, a supplier based in the UK and Ireland.

It is hoped the new system will help clinicians diagnose patients more effectively, provide accurate, up-to-date and complete information about them and reduce the risk of medical errors.

Digital nurse Ricardo Da Silva said: ‘We have done a lot of work with the people within HCS who will be using this system, and they have told us that they find the system accessible and easy to use.