Millbrook arts hotel aims to be five-star jewel in Jersey’s crown

Architect Tim Skudder, of TS Associates Ltd, in the grounds of Millbrook House Hotel Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

The proposals were submitted earlier this year by CCA Galleries International, who want to refurbish the Regency-style villa and expand more recent adjoining hotel accommodation to create a 39-bedroom facility with a spa and wellness centre, space for art and cookery classes, a restaurant, self-catering units and eco-pods.

Lance Trevellyan, chairman of CCA Galleries International, said it was a chance to build ‘a unique, exceptional five-star experience-based art hotel’.

‘The ambition is to build an international reputation and become one of the jewels in the crown of Jersey’s hospitality sector,’ he said.

The hotel, which lies in extensive grounds between Rue de Trachy and Waterworks Valley on the western edge of St Helier, closed to the public three years ago but was purchased by CCA Galleries International to be run alongside its art gallery, capitalising on contacts which it has in the art world.

The planning application received a number of public comments in favour.

Among those in support of the idea was Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham, who said the demand for high-quality hotel accommodation, which provided a specific experience, was growing.

He added: ‘The proposals for the Millbrook House Hotel will provide welcome new accommodation in our tourism sector, and the focus on arts and culture fits well with the aspirations of Visit Jersey’s Destination Plan and the target market that the Island appeals to.’

Former Bailiff Sir Philip Bailhache also wrote in favour of the planning application. He said: ‘A five-star hotel would be a wonderful addition to the Island’s tourism sector and a counterbalance to the numbers of three-star hotel recently erected or in contemplation. The plans show flair and environmental concern which are very welcome in light of the States decision to seek carbon neutrality by 2030.’

In her submission about the proposals, Real Housewives of Jersey star Tessa Hartmann said it was a chance to ‘change the conversation the Island always gets linked to’.

She wrote: ‘This isn’t just a place for offshore financial investment, this is an Island that can be proud of its artistic and cultural contribution to the British Isles.’