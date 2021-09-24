Blue Islands announces Dublin and Norwich flights

Picture: Blue Islands (31726921)

The Jersey-based airline says it plans to operate up to six direct flights each week to the Irish capital until 28 October.

It follows the liquidation of the previous carrier, Stobart Air, which previously plied the seasonal route on behalf of Aer Lingus.

In the same announcement, Blue Islands has said it is launching flights to Norwich on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 24 May until 24 September. Scottish airline Loganair are currently operating the route but are due to pull out of Jersey.

Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham said: 'It is encouraging that after an absence of over two years that once again Jersey will have direct services to Dublin for the 2022 summer season.

'It is equally encouraging that direct services to Norwich, which has been a long-established service for many years, has been replaced so quickly and shows the confidence in the recovery of our regional connectivity.'