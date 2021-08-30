Zoo welcomes birth of Alaotran lemurs

One of the two Alaotran gentle lemurs born at Jersey Zoo on 26 June Picture: DURRELL

The twins, who are doing ‘really well’, were born on 26 June to Nova and Miora, who had their first baby, Ririnina, in 2019.

As the keepers are working with a strictly hands-off approach, it is not yet known whether the little ones are male or female – meaning their names are yet to be decided.

Senior mammal keeper Rachel Cowen said: ‘Everyone at Jersey Zoo was delighted when the twins arrived, providing valuable additions to the breeding programme for this incredibly rare species that only live in the reed-beds surrounding Madagascar’s largest lake, Lac Aloatra.

‘The twins are doing really well and it’s heart-warming to watch how all the family take turns caring for them.’

Meanwhile, Durrell’s charity ball is scheduled to take place at the Royal Jersey Showground on 18 September.

Sponsored by Investec, the Jewels of Assam ball will celebrate Durrell’s efforts to rewild the grasslands of Assam in northern India.