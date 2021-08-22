Bailiff’s Silver Seal for Gary Burgess

JOURNALIST, broadcaster and JEP columnist Gary Burgess has said he was ‘honoured beyond words’ after receiving a Silver Seal from the Bailiff.

Gary Burgess receiving the Silver Seal award from Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq. Lieutenant-Governor Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton was also present. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31514664)
Mr Burgess was given the award in front of his husband Alan – as well as close friends Richard and Laura Daggett – and the Lieutenant-Governor Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton in the Bailiff’s Chambers yesterday afternoon.

The Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, presented the special accolade – which often goes to politicians, diplomats and members of the community in a particular field – to reflect Mr Burgess’s ‘contribution to Island life and the profession of journalism’.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mr Burgess said: ‘I am just honoured beyond words to receive this, especially after such a strange 18 months. I was nervous going into it, as I am used to being the one holding the microphone, but to be invited to such a special occasion – the word gratitude doesn’t quite cover it.’

He said the Bailiff delivered a short speech and read the citation, before presenting the ‘absolutely beautiful’ award.

Mr Burgess, who recently announced that he was stepping back from his media work to focus on his health after receiving a terminal-cancer diagnosis last year, added: ‘I’m still trying to get my head into retirement, but to set the seal on my career with a Silver Seal is just perfect and I couldn’t have written it better myself.’

This was the first time that Mr Le Cocq has presented the award.

