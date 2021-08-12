More abandoned boats for auction

One of the boats auctioned earlier this year Picture: PORTS OF JERSEY

Earlier this year, Ports of Jersey launched a scheme in which people could bid on craft left in a state of disrepair around the Island’s harbours and marinas.

So far one vessel has been successfully sold, and is believed to be undergoing renovation. The results of another online auction are currently being processed, with at least another four vessels being ‘lined up for disposal’.

A Ports of Jersey spokesperson said: ‘Generally the majority of “abandoned vessels” appear in the drying harbours or in shore-based storage areas.

‘While every effort is made on behalf of harbour authorities to contact owners in the event of a vessel being identified as abandoned, there are occasions when no-one comes forward.

‘Therefore, Ports of Jersey invokes the legal powers of the harbourmaster to take possession of the vessel and arrange for its disposal, incurring any subsequent costs for doing so.’

Proceeds from the sales will be used to offset funds owed to Ports, such as the boats’ outstanding mooring fees.