Tidal-energy tech ‘could eventually contribute to future power needs’

Orbital Marine Power’s O2 recently started generating power in Orkney. Picture: Orbital Marine Power Ltd

Orbital Marine Power’s O2 – described as the world’s most powerful tidal turbine – recently started generating power in Orkney. The floating machine is anchored in the Fall of Warness, where a sub-sea cable connects the offshore unit to the local electricity network.

The 74-metre-long turbine is expected to operate for the next 15 years, with the capacity to meet the annual electricity demand of around 2,000 UK homes using clean power generated from the fast-flowing waters.

Jersey Electricity’s operations director, Mark Preece, said the company was monitoring the technology to see if it could eventually supplement the Island’s solar and low-carbon imported power supplies.

Although the current cost of harnessing tidal energy means that it is highly unlikely that it would form part of Jersey’s energy offering for a number of years, Mr Preece said that the company was ‘very keen’ to see how the technology develops.

He said: ‘One-third of Jersey’s power is from tidal sources, namely the La Rance tidal barrage in France. Over time we expect this technology to reduce in cost and risk and become a more important energy source.

‘The advantage of tidal flow is it is predictable renewable energy, although the technology is at a very early stage of development – and is therefore presently more expensive and riskier than alternative sources.’

When asked if tidal energy could be effectively generated from waters around the Island, he said: ‘The viability of tidal power in Jersey’s territorial waters depends on future tidal technology as it becomes available.

‘There is a difference between tidal rise and fall and tidal flows and currents. Jersey’s waters have high tidal rise and fall but slower flows and currents than, for example, Orkney or Alderney.’

In 2019, renewable-energy firm SIMEC Atlantis started work – backed by EU funding of €46 million – on a project to deliver undersea tidal turbines in the Alderney Race.