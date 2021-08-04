Charities receive a share of £1m from dormant accounts

Anna Terry, the chief executive of the Jersey Community Foundation. Picture: James Jeune (31408353)

The JCF was established in May 2020 and awarded £2 million by the Government of Jersey from inactive bank accounts, to be distributed to groups supporting the community throughout the pandemic.

Over the past 12 months, the foundation has given out more than £1 million through its Coronavirus Response Fund to over 30 Island charities. This included £50,000 for the Jersey Women’s Refuge, £30,000 for Jersey Action Against Rape and £20,000 for St John Ambulance.

JCF chief executive Anna Terry said: ‘The demands for funding have changed since the start of the pandemic – we are seeing less demand for food banks and emergency accommodation.

‘The longer-term effects of lockdown, the traumatic experience of Covid-19 for some and compounding factors have led to an increase in demand from mental-health services, support for domestic violence and longer-term support for homeless services amongst others.’

Zoe Collins-Fisher, the community engagement officer for JAAR, said the organisation was ‘delighted’ to have received the grant.

She said: ‘Towards the end of 2020, we were in the unfortunate position of having to tell clients that there was a nine to ten month waiting time for our services.

‘However, with the help and support from the JCF and other donors, we have now been able to increase the number of counselling hours and have worked hard to reduce this waiting time to 12 to 14 weeks.’

Charities interested in receiving funds should contact grants@jerseycommunityfoundation.org.