Citizens Advice chief announces new role

Malcolm Ferey

Malcolm Ferey has been chief executive at CAJ for almost 11 years and described the decade he has spent working with the organisation – which offers independent, confidential and impartial advice to Islanders on a range of subjects – as a ‘wonderful experience’.

However, Mr Ferey – who led the community taskforce response at the height of the pandemic – says he is now ready for a new challenge. He stood unsuccessfully for election as a Senator in 2014.

He said: ‘This last decade has been a wonderful experience and it is time to take what I have learnt from working within the third sector into a new charitable environment.

‘I am really looking forward to a new challenge at Headway and I am hoping that the team and the members of this vital service will be the ultimate beneficiaries of this move.’

Nicola Adamson, chairwoman of CAJ, added: ‘We are grateful to Malcolm for all his hard work and diligence during the many years that he has been with us. We sincerely wish him every success in his new role with Headway.’