Islander charged with 26 child sex offences faces Royal Court hearing

A 49-YEAR-OLD man accused of a string of historical child sex offences is to have his case heard in the Royal Court.

Anthony John Quant, of Val Plaisant, faces 26 charges against three alleged victims – two girls and a boy.

Mr Quant is charged with committing an indecent assault and five counts of sodomy on the boy.

He is further charged with six counts of rape and nine counts of indecent assault on one of the girls.

He is also accused of committing four indecent assaults against the other girl, the Magistrate’s Court heard.

As part of his bail conditions, Mr Quant was told he cannot have contact with named individuals, and he was also barred from being with any child under 16 unless a responsible adult was present.

He was informed that his case would be formally committed to the higher court on a date to be fixed.