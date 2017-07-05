New 'Jersey Way' is needed, say campaigners

HUGE cultural change is required to create a ‘new Jersey Way’, Islanders who campaigned for the independent inquiry into child abuse have said.

During a press conference, a group led by Deputy Montfort Tadier produced a list of objectives they believe need to be implemented to arrive at a ‘new era’ of child protection in Jersey.

The group, which also included bloggers Neil McMurray and Rico Sorda, as well as Deputy Mike Higgins and former Deputy Daniel Wimberley, added that it felt that Islanders had had to risk their careers to put their ‘head above the parapet’ and raise the issues of child abuse in Jersey.

Among its recommendations was that a ‘new Jersey Way’ needed to emerge, which would comprise the principles of honesty, timely action, accountability, a listening culture and a spirit of open debate as well as an end to complacency and an understanding among Islanders of the role of government spending in a modern democracy.

Reading out a statement from the group, Deputy Tadier said: ‘The cultural changes required are huge.

‘The report describes what happened regarding the suspension of Simon Bellwood [the former manager of Greenfields], the sacking of [former] Health Minister Stuart Syvret and the suspension of Graham Power. We would add that Lenny Harper was systemically denigrated.

‘The report goes no further than saying that these events, although reprehensible, were not relevant to their task.

‘However, what do these removals and suspensions tell us? Their significance is the depth of change required.’

Deputy Higgins said that he believed that a ‘persecution culture’ existed in the Island, which still lingered.

‘There’s a view in this Island that anyone who raises their head above the parapet will get it shot off.

‘There have been a number of people in this Island whose lives have been made intolerable. Senator [Stuart] Syvret is an example and it has to stop,’ he said.