Jersey set for blast of summer heat - but thunderstorms could be on the way

JERSEY is set for a blast of summer heat – but thunderstorms could be on the way too.

Temperatures are due to hit 28c on Wednesday as a plume of hot air moves up from the continent.

And it could be even hotter in the UK, where the mercury could top 30c.

But Jersey Met is warning that thundery showers are likely to move north out of France on Wednesday evening.

The risk of storms will continue overnight and into Thursday, when temperatures are likely to rise to 26c.

But the heat is not expected to last for long, with fresher Atlantic air pushing in later on Thursday.

Temperatures are forecast to peak at 23c on Friday and 20c or 21c at the weekend.

The mini-spell of hot weather follows the second-warmest June on record.

The average temperature last month was 18°C – well above the long-term average of 16.1°C and the second highest figure for June since records began in 1894.

And it was only 0.6°C below the average recorded during June in the famously hot summer of 1976.

The Island also saw five consecutive days when the maximum temperature was more than 5°C above average – just one day short of making it an official heatwave.

Jersey also experienced an absolute drought, with no measurable rain falling for 18 days between 9 and 26 June.

And although the total rainfall for the month – 42mm – was only slightly below average (48.2mm), 84 per cent of it fell on just two days.

