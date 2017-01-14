facebook icon twitter icon
Gorey flats could be completed next year

Beach hote_2.jpg latest plans IMAGES: MORRIS ARCHITECTS beach hotel gorey p4
Plans for the six apartments on the site of the demolished Beach Hotel (inset) Pictures: MORRIS ARCHITECTS

PLANS to build six luxury seaside flats in Gorey are progressing following the demolition of the Beach Hotel.

The rundown property previously served as staff accommodation for the Jersey Royal Company’s agricultural workers, but proposals to demolish the building and create new homes on the site were given planning approval in September 2013.

The rebuild, which includes glass-fronted balconies and white cladding, could be finished by the end of next year, according to developers.

A company known as Sherrington owns the site.

 

 

