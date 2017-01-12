Bird flu warning: Keep your chickens and ducks inside

ISLANDERS are being advised to keep domestic chickens, ducks and similar birds indoors to prevent the spread of bird flu.

The Environment Department has said that although the chance of an outbreak of the disease in Jersey is low, steps should still be taken to reduce the risk.

Durrell, which houses a number of endangered birds, including flamingos, red-bill choughs and red-breasted geese, has already begun to prepare for potential cases of the virus.

Andrew Routh, head of veterinary services at Durrell, said that although contingency plans such as closing the walk-in bird enclosure had been drawn up, it had not been necessary to implement them.

Following the outbreak of bird flu in the UK and Europe, the Jersey Poultry and Ornithological Society have been unable to obtain a licence for its annual bird show at the Royal Jersey Showground in Trinity.

Collette Bisson, president of the society, said that although the risk in Jersey is low, the Environment Department was currently not issuing permits until at least the end of February for any form of bird gathering.

Anyone who discovers any dead birds, specifically wild waterfowl such as swans, geese and ducks but also other wild birds such as gulls and birds of prey, should contact the Environment Department on 441600 or email rva@gov.je.

