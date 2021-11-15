Bulls grind out Guildford win

Lorne Bickley celebrates scoring for Jersey Bulls against Guildford City Picture: JON GUEGAN. (32055925)

A goal in each half from Lorne Bickley and Sol Solomon secured the win in the Combined Counties Premier Division South match but Bulls were made to fight hard to get the result by the visitors who were proactive in their approach, pushing their hosts back for the majority of the second half.

The Bulls players will be glad to have got the game and the win in the bag in a sometimes tentative and scrappy display in front of a buoyant home crowd. Calvin Weir was dismissed for the home side after picking up two bookings in the last five minutes but his team-mates held out.

‘Credit to Guildford, you know, they were on the front foot, attacking and Euan [van der Vliet] made some good saves which is why he was man-of-the-match. They’ve got some good players that play to their strengths. But three points and a clean sheet is a good response after last week,’ said Quérée.

‘It wasn’t our smoothest performance by any means. What was important today was that we we can show we can dig in, take our chances, get three points and move on to the next game.

‘In this league we’re going to need to grind out results and that adds another string to our bow,’ he added. ‘We can’t play pretty football all of the time. There’s going to be times where we need to get a set piece, get half a chance, take it, rely on our keeper to make it safe and we’ll take that.

‘I think we were finding the balance in this league. Gary talks about managing the game and I know that teams in this level are very good at managing the game; very smart, very cute. I think we’re a little naive at times but that’s all part of the journey.

‘But we’ve got we’re solid team, we’re all very close off the pitch as well as on the pitch, so we’re going to be there to support each other no matter what.’