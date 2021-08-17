Campbell ready for Bulls’ next challenge

Luke Campbell says his Jersey Bulls team-mates are buzzing after securing back-to-back wins, with the latter coming away to Cobham last weekend. Photo: Tony Fowles/ESA Photos

On Saturday, Bulls came away from Cobham with a determined 3-1 result in their favour to mark their first three points in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.

That followed a resounding 10-1 victory over Horsham YMCA in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup the week before at Springfield.

Bulls now turn their attentions back to the FA Cup with an away trip to New- haven on Saturday, who, coincidentally, also beat Horsham YMCA last week in a Southern Combination Premier Division match.

The 4-1 away result suggests Newhaven will be a much-tougher proposition but, with little knowledge of the opposition among the Bulls camp, Campbell says they just have to focus on themselves.

‘There’s real excitement around the group now and winning the way we did against Horsham YMCA has certainly helped build the confidence,’ said the defender.

‘But we have to look past that game now and that is Saturday against Newhaven. Sometimes it’s good to know more about who you are playing against, like if they have a danger man for example, but by not knowing that you just focus on being bang up for it and fired up.’

Manager Gary Freeman has been content with a relatively settled line-up since the Bulls’ beginnings two years ago but his squad has been bolstered this term by new additions, in particular forward Lorne Bickley, who scored on Saturday, while others have made an impact from the bench.

‘Gary will have some decisions to make in the week given how the substitutes performed when they came on against Cobham, but that’s the bonus of having a big squad and players putting their hands up for these games,’ said Campbell.

‘We know that if we go there and play the game to the best of our ability, we can trouble them with the attacking players we have, and we’ll always back ourselves to be solid at the back.

‘Against Cobham we weren’t at our best and the pitch was a little bit sticky but what we’ve seen already this season is that the jump up in leagues has seen us play teams who are more structured in how they play against us and they’ll make it difficult. Sometimes you must find a different way, and we know that might be the case against Newhaven.’

The Sussex-based club also enjoyed a smooth passage to this round of the FA Cup, thrashing Camberley Town – who currently lie bottom in Bulls’ league – 6-1 but Campbell is relishing the challenge and another first for the Jersey club.

‘It’s another big day for the club and the players but, for us, we have to try and enjoy the day,’ he added.

‘They are another team at a similar level so we expect a tough challenge, especially away from home, but if we stick to what we know we’ll be fine.