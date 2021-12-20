Andium announces purchase of sites for housing developments

ANDIUM Homes has purchased the Mayfair, Stafford and Revere Hotels to develop hundreds of properties.

The affordable housing provider says the projects, all of which have planning permission, will deliver 307 new homes – aiding its target to deliver 3,000 new homes by 2030.

The units on all three sites are expected to be complete by 2025 and will be reserved for rent to individuals registered on the government’s Housing Gateway, or sold to first-time buyers registered on the Assisted Purchase Pathway managed by Andium Homes – with assistance in funding their purchase provided through Andium’s shared equity Homebuy scheme.

Ian Gallichan, the company’s chief executive, said: ‘We are very pleased to have purchased these three sites. This ensures that they will be developed to meet the needs of families on the Gateway or those who need assistance to purchase a home to live in.’