Proposal for a radiotherapy unit in Jersey to be debated

Deputy Montfort Tadier. Picture: TONY PIKE. (32222782)

Deputy Montfort Tadier has submitted a proposition calling for the move, while an online petition on the matter lodged by Islander Rosemary Shepherd, had gained nearly 3,000 signatures at the time of writing.

The Deputy’s proposals call for the States to approve in principle Jersey having its own radiotherapy unit so Islanders do not have to travel to Southampton for treatment, and the Health Minister to ‘explore options’ and bring forward recommendations by April.

The report accompanying his proposals details the difficulties several Islanders he spoke to have faced having to travel to the UK for radiotherapy treatment.

It adds: ‘This proposition comes after speaking to patients and healthcare professionals about their experiences of radiotherapy and who told me that they were convinced that some on-Island provision for the treatment was not only desirable, but necessary and feasible.

‘We all know people who have had cancer, survived it or have died from it. We also are likely to know someone, or many people, who have travelled to the UK for part of their treatment.

‘While there may be common experiences for everyone, how people respond to a diagnosis and any subsequent treatment will be very subjective. It is clear that all of those I spoke to were generally very grateful for the treatment they received from healthcare professionals in Southampton or beyond.

‘But, on many occasions, the experience of travelling, being away from work, family their own homes, was very difficult, and may not have been conducive to helping with recovery.’

Deputy Tadier said as this was an in-principle decision, it did not have any financial implications, adding that the costs ‘for such a project, if and when a unit were to be built and operated in Jersey, that is another question, and one which cannot be answered easily’.