Lifeboat to be taken to UK for repairs after hitting rocks

The Sir Max Aitken III was damaged when it hit rocks off Noirmont Point Picture: JAMES JEUNE

JLA coxswain Andy Hibbs said the incident occurred off Noirmont Point after the organisation deployed its all-weather lifeboat – Sir Max Aitken III – to help a French yacht that had become entangled in fishing gear.

An RNLI lifeboat was launched to assist the stranded yacht, and the JLA returned to the Harbour under its own power and without assistance.

Although the boat did not take on any water, the extent of the damage means it will need to go to the UK for repairs. Mr Hibbs said it was not yet clear how long the craft would be out of action.

He said: ‘It is what it is – I just got distracted and ultimately it is my responsibility. It’s obviously not a nice thing to happen, but the crew were absolutely fantastic. Everyone was very calm and very professional, as expected. Fortunately, no one was hurt and we were able to get back to the Harbour safely.’

The JLA still has its Gemini Waverider 880 CR, a high speed RIB it brought to local waters earlier this year. Mr Hibbs said the craft, which has a top speed of around 50 knots when fully loaded, would allow the organisation to continue operations.