Workshops put sustainable transport in the spotlight

Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis said vehicle ownership is increasing Picture: DAVID FERGUSON.

During the event, entitled Tackling Transport – The Transition to a Sustainable Transport Network, the government will be running a series of sessions at the Santander Work Café and outside in Broad Street from 8am to 4.30pm.

The event, which coincides with COP26, will explore the climate emergency and how Jersey’s transport sector is contributing to greenhouse-gas emissions. It will feature a series of workshops at the café and interactive displays in Broad Street, including on electric vehicles, electric bikes and adapted bikes.

The workshops are:

l10am to 10.45am: Tackling Transport.

l11am to noon: Vehicle Telematics and Eco Driver Training.

l12.15pm to 1.15pm: Workplace travel plan and talk from JT.

l1.30pm to 2.30pm: Operational Transport Panel.

l2.45pm to 3.15pm: Transitioning to a Sustainable Transport Fleet: Jersey Post.

Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis said: ‘Jersey’s transport sector contributes to 44% of total emissions, and vehicle ownership is increasing. It is a priority that we address the impact that transport has on climate change and bring our focus to sustainable modes.

‘I’m delighted that we are able to hold this event to coincide with COP26 and would encourage Islanders to come and learn more about how they can make their lives more sustainable.’