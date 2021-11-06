Government 'still working' on relaunching digital Covid certificate

(32005267)

A 'loophole' in the system could have led to people accessing other Islanders’ vaccine records, the government said.

In an update issued on Friday evening, a government spokesperson said: 'We are still working to relaunch the Digital Covid Status Certification (CSC) portal.

'Officers are working with suppliers to ensure the platform launches as soon as possible once thorough testing and quality assurance has taken place.

'In the meantime, Islanders who need to access to their digital vaccination records can do so by calling the coronavirus helpline, who will be able to generate QR codes for travel or domestic use in other countries.

'The UK has joined the EU Gateway, which means our QR codes can now be used in Europe and beyond. Islanders are asked to check the vaccination policies of the countries they are travelling to.