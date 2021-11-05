Islanders 'strongly recommended' to wear face masks and take Covid tests amid continued rise in cases

(32000952)

The measures form part of Step 1 of Jersey's Covid-19 Winter Strategy, which is based on recommendations from Public Health and the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell.

The following measures are being strongly recommended to Islanders from today:

To get themselves and their family members vaccinated against Covid-19 and flu as soon as possible – as it is not too late to get first doses.

To know their Covid-19 status, by increasing the frequency of lateral-flow testing, before meeting other people, attending parties and large events, or going into educational or health settings.

To wear face coverings in indoor public settings whenever it is practical. This includes in shops, when not eating or drinking in restaurants or bars, and anywhere indoors where distancing cannot be guaranteed or where there is poor ventilation.

Islanders are also being urged to take a lateral-flow test before attending bonfire celebrations this weekend, and if Islanders cannot distance properly from people, or are meeting indoors, they are being asked to wear a face mask.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré said: 'We will have all noticed, with the clocks going back and the weather getting colder, that we are heading into the winter months.

'This means we all need to take extra precautions together when it comes to Covid and the safety of Islanders.

'If we all take on these extra precautions as we go about our day-to-day lives, we should be able to sustain the excellent progress we have made so far. It is really down to Islanders taking personal responsibility for keeping themselves and the community safe.'

Health Minister Richard Renouf added: 'The recommendations we are making means that together, as a community, we should step up our personal efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.