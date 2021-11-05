Drugs baron ‘out next year’

Curtis Warren Picture: States of Jersey police

The 58-year-old gangster was locked up for 13 years by the Royal Court in 2009 after being found guilty of trying to flood the Island with £1 million-worth of cannabis.

If the smuggling operation had succeeded, at the time it would have been Jersey’s biggest drugs importation.

In 2013, Warren was sentenced to a further ten years in prison, of which he must serve half, after failing to pay a £198 million confiscation order, one of the largest ever made in Europe.

Earlier this year, the Liverpool-born criminal, who has spent nearly all of the last 25 years in custody, was added to the official ancillary orders register published by the National Crime Agency.

The public register details the restrictions imposed by courts following convictions arising from NCA investigations.

If any of the conditions are breached, Warren can be sent back to prison.

Warren was arrested by undercover States police officers in 2007 in connection to a smuggling plot which he had begun planning just days after being released from prison in the Netherlands.