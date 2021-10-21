Clear-up operation after Storm Aurore causes damage across the Island

A tree fell on St Saviour's Road last night. Picture: JERSEY FIELD SQUADRON (31893363)

The government said that the emergency services are receiving a high number of calls reporting fallen trees, and have urged Islanders to only dial 999 in an emergency.

People are also being advised to leave extra time for their journies – as many roads blocked or covered in debris – and consider working from home.

The government added: 'The clean-up work is continuing but there will be delays and disruption for commuters. Islanders are being urged to delay their morning journeys and consider home-working wherever possible.

'At this time, all schools, colleges and nurseries are expected to be open and Liberty Buses will be running.'

Lots of debris on the roads this morning.

Please take extra care and drive with caution ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/uT6XGIduHo — Parish of St John (@StJohnJersey) October 21, 2021

Last night Jersey Met issued a red-level wind warning – the highest level of alert – for winds reaching storm-force ten and gusting to 70mph.