Clear-up operation after Storm Aurore causes damage across the Island

A MAJOR clear-up operation is under way this morning after Storm Aurore brought down trees and caused damage to properties overnight.

A tree fell on St Saviour's Road last night. Picture: JERSEY FIELD SQUADRON (31893363)
The government said that the emergency services are receiving a high number of calls reporting fallen trees, and have urged Islanders to only dial 999 in an emergency.

People are also being advised to leave extra time for their journies – as many roads blocked or covered in debris – and consider working from home.

The government added: 'The clean-up work is continuing but there will be delays and disruption for commuters. Islanders are being urged to delay their morning journeys and consider home-working wherever possible.

'At this time, all schools, colleges and nurseries are expected to be open and Liberty Buses will be running.'

Last night Jersey Met issued a red-level wind warning – the highest level of alert – for winds reaching storm-force ten and gusting to 70mph.

News
