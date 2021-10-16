Motorist taken to hospital after car overturns

By Richard HeathNewsPublished:

A MOTORIST was freed from a car by firefighters after the vehicle overturned in a crash in Trinity.

Picture: JERSEY FIRE AND RESCUE (31865188)
Picture: JERSEY FIRE AND RESCUE (31865188)

All emergency services were called to the scene in Rue de la Monnaie on Saturday morning following the single-vehicle accident.

Picture: JERSEY FIRE AND RESCUE (31865190)

In a statement, Jersey Fire and Rescue said: 'On arrival crews were faced with a car on its side with one male trapped inside.

'The vehicle was immediately secured and stabilised prior to the casualty being extricated by SJFRS personnel and handed over to the on-scene paramedics, before being transported to hospital by waiting ambulance.

'The area and vehicle was made safe and the incident has now been handed over to the States of Jersey Police.'

News
Richard Heath

By Richard Heath

@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News