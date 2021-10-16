Motorist taken to hospital after car overturns

Picture: JERSEY FIRE AND RESCUE (31865188)

All emergency services were called to the scene in Rue de la Monnaie on Saturday morning following the single-vehicle accident.

Picture: JERSEY FIRE AND RESCUE (31865190)

In a statement, Jersey Fire and Rescue said: 'On arrival crews were faced with a car on its side with one male trapped inside.

'The vehicle was immediately secured and stabilised prior to the casualty being extricated by SJFRS personnel and handed over to the on-scene paramedics, before being transported to hospital by waiting ambulance.