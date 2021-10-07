Help on the way for those who could struggle to pay gas bills

Social Security Minister Judy Martin said she had asked her officers to 'explore a method to make an appropriate extra payment to any of these households who depend on gas to keep their homes warm'.

With wholesale gas prices soaring, Jersey Gas announced that a 13.2% price increase would be applied later this month leading to organisations such as the Jersey Consumer Council and Age Concern warning that vulnerable Islanders may not be able to afford to heat their homes.

During States question time on Tuesday, Deputy Geoff Southern asked what action Social Security Minister Judy Martin had taken to support those at risk.

In response, the minister said: ‘We don’t know how many low-income households use gas for their heating but my officers have been in contact with all the social housing landlords to find out how many social housing properties use gas and what they use it for.

‘Across all the portfolios now there are only 158 homes that still have gas. I have asked my officers to explore a method to make an appropriate extra payment to any of these households who depend on gas to keep their homes warm.

‘Although I can’t give the Deputy details on these extra payments, we will make sure that people know how they can expect to receive this extra help, so they won’t have to worry about using their heating this winter.’

The minister said that those on low incomes in the private housing sector would also be supported through the same scheme.

She added: ‘It will be a one-off to get through the winter.’

Deputy Martin added: ‘It will be soon. The gas prices go up in the middle of October, so we’re not that far away. If you either get a monthly bill, that’d be at the end of October, or if you’re three-monthly you’ll be getting a bill by December. I want it to be well in by then.

‘We will have notified people of the help they will get by then. We don’t want people, if it becomes really cold, not feeling comfortable putting their gas heating on.’

Senator Sam Mézec asked the minister whether she felt further investigation into how Jersey Gas operates should be carried out.

‘Would she agree as the minister who would have to be responsible for these financial payments agree that it would be helpful for other ministers to put pressure onto Jersey Gas or other energy providers to look to a more long-term solution, so that we don’t suddenly have to increase financial support for those on low incomes, every time that these private equity investors [who own Jersey Gas] decide to raise the prices?’ he said.