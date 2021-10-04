Border testing to be relaxed later this month

BORDER testing is due to be relaxed before the end of the month, according to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Picture: ROB CURRIE.
Senator Lyndon Farnham said that ministers had agreed 'in principle' to end blanket PCR swabbing for passengers later this month, with an announcement due to be made soon.

He said: 'There are still details that need to be signed off, but ministers have been in discussion and I anticipate the border controls will be relaxed later this month. Our vaccination programme has made very strong progress – and of course we will continue to monitor the situation very closely – but we are in a position where we can continue to take careful, measured steps back to normality.'

He added: 'Such changes will also benefit our visitor economy, by increasing the viability of short-term visits during this winter period.'

The move would bring Jersey in line with other jurisdictions – with Guernsey recently announcing it was scrapping the arrival testing requirement for Common Travel Area arrivals, regardless of a passenger's vaccination status.

