Work on third IFC building to start next month

The Jersey Development Company (JDC) says enabling works on IFC 6 will begin in October, with the main construction due to start in November. Picture: Jersey Development Company (31700567)

As a result, the short-stay shoppers’ car park at the Esplanade – consisting of nearly 200 spaces – will close permanently from Tuesday 5 October to allow the project to take place.

Additional short-stay disabled parking will be created in Sand Street car park and additional long-stay disabled parking will be added at Les Jardins.

Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis said: ‘I’d like to thank the Jersey Development Company for enabling us to keep the car park open until this point, which gave us time to refurbish some of our multi-storey car parks. There was always going to come a time when they needed to close off the car park to begin work on the next stage of the International Finance Centre.’

He added: ‘We know the nearby Sand Street car park has spare capacity to accommodate regular users, and on level four of the car park we will be putting in additional disabled parking, along with nine extra parent/child bays. We’ll also put extra disabled parking spaces at Les Jardins car park, with additional motorcycle parking created on the Esplanade.’

The Jersey Development Company said that enabling works on IFC 6 would take place in October, with the main construction phase due to start in November.

The five-storey, 68,000sq-ft building will be sited to the west of IFC 5, and has a completion date scheduled for early 2024.

JDC managing director Lee Henry said: ‘We are in the final stages of detailed negotiations with an anchor tenant who plans to occupy a significant percentage of the building.

These negotiations also highlight that post-pandemic, office-based businesses are still looking to either upgrade or expand their workplaces, which helps to prove efficiency, productivity and staff wellbeing.’

The building will be made to meet BREEAM excellent environmental ratings and will also include a restaurant on the ground floor.

Mr Henry added: ‘Initially, the enabling works will clear and prepare the site for the main contractors, who will mobilise onto the site in October.

The construction will take just over two years and we’re delighted that part of the project will increase the public realm in the area by extending the very popular Trenton Square.’