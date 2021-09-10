Young Islanders ‘are playing their part’ in vaccine process

Becky Sherrington said there had been a ‘really positive uptake’ from eligible 16- to 17-year-olds.

The age group first became eligible for the vaccine on 5 August, with Health Minister Richard Renouf saying it was ‘heartening to see that young people are playing their part and protecting themselves and their loved ones’.

And 84% of Islanders aged over 18 are now fully vaccinated, according to the latest statistics, with 149,748 doses administered in total – 76,630 first doses and 73,118 second doses.

Deputy Renouf said: ‘They’ve seen their grandparents and parents receive the vaccination and are now coming forward for their turn. I’d like to thank them for taking the time out of their summer holidays to ensure they can return to school and college safely.’

Becky Sherrington, who is head of the Island’s vaccination programme, said there had been a ‘really positive uptake’ from eligible 16- to 17-year-olds.

She said: ‘This is fantastic news. It means that these young people can return to school, clubs and hobbies with an extra measure of protection. In doing so, they’re also helping to protect their more vulnerable peers, and the Island community as a whole.’

She added: ‘I would also like to remind Islanders who are severely immunocompromised [having a weakened immune system] that the vaccination team is working with specialist teams at the Hospital to make contact with Islanders shortly who are in this group.

‘The vaccination team will be in touch with you to arrange your third dose. Third-dose vaccinations will be prioritised as soon as the UK vaccination programme start their third-dose programme.