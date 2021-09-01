Singer sparks debate with over-40s club ban comments

Tallia Storm made her comments on Good Morning Britain yesterday following Michael Gove’s night out in Aberdeen

Tallia Storm made the remarks on ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain yesterday, after UK minister Michael Gove was spotted in an Aberdeen nightclub over the weekend, much to the amusement of fellow punters and those on social media.

Ms Storm, speaking from her Jersey home, told viewers in a debate with radio DJ Tony Blackburn that clubbers over 40 had ‘many more options to go to’.

The 22-year-old said she was for ‘everyone living their best lives’, but added that she did not want to walk into a club and see her dad or his friends, ‘or even my grandad cutting some shapes’.

She added: ‘I think we should talk about perhaps a separate place for the over-50s and 60s to cut some shapes, but I’m just not sure that when we’re having fun, we’re dancing with our friends, that that environment for both of us is really in sync.’

However, Mr Blackburn said this was ‘ridiculous’, adding that he went to a club playing trance music in Ibiza after he played his first set there at the age of 60. He pointed out that there are a lot of club DJs well over their 40s.