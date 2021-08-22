Getting to the root of the matter

Winston Le Brun measuring up on Nouvelles Charrières near Bonne Nuit. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31502292)

It was the fourth time Andy Jehan had attended the traditional event, but his first as Constable.

Mr Jehan said the parish had highlighted three issues to the Royal Court, all of which the court supported, something he said was ‘very rare’.

One of the decisions made was to widen a pavement between Sorel Point and Ronez Quarry on Route du Nord.

Andy Jehan. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31502336)

An ancient tradition that sees members of the Royal Court inspect the roads and pathways of the Island’s 12 parishes, the Visite Royale sees each parochial jurisdiction inspected every six years – although last year’s meetings were delayed due to the pandemic, meaning there have been three so far (St Lawrence and St Martin, as well as St John) this year, rather than the usual two.

On a busy day on Wednesday, three officers were also sworn in, while the other issues highlighted during the Visite Royale were drainage on Le Canibut and an overhanging tree on the road down to Bonne Nuit.

Mr Jehan thanked the parish administration ‘for all their hard work’ and the whole municipality, which ‘put on a great show for St John’.