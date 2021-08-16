Community heroes to be recognised

The 2019 Pride of Jersey awards event Picture: JON GUEGAN.

After twice being postponed due to the pandemic, the glittering event will finally be held at Le Manoir de Rooster, the Jersey headquarters of Pride partner and sponsor Albert Bartlett, on Trinity Hill, on Thursday 23 September.

A record-breaking 36,887 votes were cast for the 153 Islanders who were nominated for going above and beyond for their island community.

The categories include Ambassador of the Year, Child of the Year, Environmentalist of the Year and a new award, Mental Health Champion.

The three Islanders who received the most votes in each category will now be judged by a panel comprising a previous winner, a representative from the award sponsor and a member of staff from the JEP.

All three finalists will be invited to the ceremony where the winner will receive a prize worth £1,000 from their category sponsor.

Once again, Dandara will be the event partner.

Richard Heath, JEP deputy editor, said: ‘We are delighted to finally be in a position to honour all those who have gone the extra mile to help their fellow Islanders in one way or another.

‘Since 2015, the Pride of Jersey awards have showcased the fantastic community spirit that is such an important feature of our island.

‘And that community spirit has never been more apparent – or more important – than during the past 18 months.

‘We were determined to make this event happen and we are very much looking forward to celebrating all those unsung community heroes who make this island so special.’