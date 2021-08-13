Fewer wasps this summer is not good news

Bob Tompkins said that wasps ‘do a lot of good’ by taking out insects that damage food production

JEP nature correspondent Bob Tompkins, who also assists the Jersey Asian Hornet Group, said the team had noticed a general decline in the number of wasps while hornet-tracking this season.

And while this may cause some to rejoice, Mr Tompkins said the drop in wasp numbers could have a damaging impact on the environment.

He said: ‘You do get years when there are high numbers and sometimes you don’t – it’s cyclical. Last year there were high numbers of wasps and we thought this year would be the same but it appears not to be the case.

‘There could be 101 different reasons as to why this is happening – certainly the weather could be one of the factors. In particular, wasps have a lot of ground-based nests, which can be washed away or flooded.’

However, Mr Tompkins said that it was ‘not a good thing’ that Jersey was experiencing fewer wasps.

‘People seem to have this passion against them but they actually do a lot of good by taking out the more nasty insects that damage our food production,’ he said.

Jersey Heritage site gardien Caroline Kelly said there appeared to be fewer wasps at the Hamptonne Country Life Museum.

She said: ‘I haven’t seen as many as I thought there would be by now, although there are definitely some here. If there is a difference I think we will notice it more when the apples ripen.’

Meanwhile, the Tearoom at Ransoms Garden Centre has caught fewer wasps in traps hung at the site.

Dale Crook, the plant area manager at Ransoms, said: ‘We haven’t been seeing many out around our plants either. In other years there were definitely more then there are this year.’

And the Bonne Nuit Beach Café has also observed a significant decrease in sightings compared with last summer.

John de Carteret, the vice-president of the Jersey Beekeepers’ Association, said: ‘Environmentally, we understand that they [wasps] have a place in the eco-system. As we move into the autumn and late summer and their nests have served a purpose, the workers tend to fly around more and I suspect that’s often when people get stung.’